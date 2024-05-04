Ukraine Expects $38B In International Aid This Year NBU Governor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has fulfilled all of its requirements under an IMF program and expects international partners to provide $38 billion in financial support this year.

Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyy announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"During the full-scale invasion, Ukraine received very powerful, large-scale, and consolidated financial support. The year 2022 brought us $32 billion in financial aid, and the year 2023 brought us $43 billion in international financial aid. This war caused the loss of a third of our economy, and the destruction today amounts to hundreds of billions. This provoked a colossal need for budget financing that cannot be covered at the expense of the wounded Ukrainian economy. An international consolidated financial response is what we are counting on," Pyshnyy said.

He recalled that for two years, Ukraine received an uninterrupted flow of funds. The full amount of what was promised and the rhythm of funds provided is the key to keeping the economy afloat. Ukraine has assurances of support, which are combined into a program with the International Monetary Fund. According to this program, Ukraine has already passed three successful reviews and the fourth one will take place soon. The successful completion of these reviews and the implementation of structural benchmarks from the IMF gives Ukraine reason to hope for continued international financial support, Pyshnyy said.

"According to the basic scenario of the National Bank, this year will bring us financing for exactly the amount we are counting on - about $38 billion," he said.