Start-Up And Commissioning Works Begin In The Turkiye's First NPP

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

A delegation of Rosatom headed by Director General Alexey Likhachev examined the work progress during his working visit to the Akkuyu NPP construction site in Turkiye recently. Following the site tour, Alexey Likhachev held a working meeting with Akkuyu Nuclear CEO Anastasia Zoteeva and other senior officials to discuss key aspects of the project in details.

About the progress of works at unit-1 of the Akkuyu NPP Alexey Likhachev said,“This year we will thoroughly check all systems including the primary circuit, conduct hydraulic tests, and load fuel simulators directly into the reactor. We are doing everything to ensure that next year the first unit of Akkuyu NPP becomes part of the energy system of the Republic of Türkiye.”

Akkuyu NPP specialists have successfully implemented hydraulic tests of the spent fuel pool and the installation of a reloading machine. The assembly of electric motors of the reactor coolant pump set is in full swing. An important operation will take place shortly to tighten the steel ropes of the containment pre-stressing system. The system will significantly increase the strength and reliability of the reactor building.

The fresh fuel storage facility and the first stage of the training center are operating normally. Operational workshops of the future nuclear power plant are gradually being completed. Construction of chemical water treatment facilities, steam supply systems, and thermal communications are nearing completion.

Akkuyu NPP is the first nuclear power plant in Türkiye. The Akkuyu project consists of four power units with Russian-designed VVER generation III+ reactors. The capacity of each power unit is 1200 MW. Akkuyu NPP is the first project in the global nuclear industry implemented on the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model.