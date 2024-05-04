'Majboot Actors Association': Jaideep Ahlawat's Whatsapp Fun With Rajkummar, Vijay Varma

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who is receiving a lot of acclaim for his work in the recently released streaming title 'The Broken News 2', shared that he has a WhatsApp group with fellow actors and longtime friends, Rajkummar Rao and Vijay Varma.

This WhatsApp group is called the 'Majboot Actors Association'. The friendship between these actors dates back to their days as students at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). The three of them graduated from FTII in 2008.

While Vijay went down south to find work in the early phase of his career, Jaideep got his break with the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Khatta Meetha' in 2010. Rajkummar Rao, too, got the cult-classic film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' in 2010.

Vijay made noise in 2016 with the film 'Pink' in which he starred in a negative role. Later, he starred in 'Gully Boy', and established himself as one of the most sought-after actors in Hindi cinema.

The actor recently said at an Awards show: "Aaj bhi humara ek WhatsApp group hai aur us group ka naam hai 'Majboot Actors Association'. Thanks to all my batchmates. All the jalalat, gaaliyan, pyaar aur himmat wo jo is shehar mein aakar jhelni padi toh saath mein jhelin aacha laga. Thank you (The journey can be very challenging in this city. Thank you for always being on my side. You guys give me strength)."

While Jaideep was a part of the cult-classic 'Gangs of Wasseypur', which also starred Rajkummar Rao in its second part, the 'Paatal Lok' actor shared the screen with Vijay in the streaming film 'Jaane Jaan' which also starred Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan.