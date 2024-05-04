'Miss India' Sini Shetty Turns Showstopper For Mayana Rajani's 'Etoile'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) The 'Miss India' 2022 Sini Shetty was in her element as she walked the ramp and turned showstopper for 'The Story Brand' in the ongoing Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024.

Sini walked for the 'Etoile' collection of 'The Story Brand' owned by Mayana Rajani.

With its pastel hues, and silhouettes, this collection boasts of capes, lehengas, sarees and tunics. It embodies sophistication and elegance, making fashion accessible to all. It is a tribute to the subtle grandeur and offers a fresh perspective on contemporary fashion.

Sini oozed elegance and grace in an ivory halter neck choli with intricate details on it. It was paired with a matching lehenga, and a transparent dupatta.

For the makeup she went all glammed up-- nude brown glossy lips, silver eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, and thick brows. Her hair is tied in a stylish bun. The outfit was rounded off with big emerald colour earrings.

Talking about the collection, designer Mayana said: "We have presented Sini in our favourite outfits. We have used the colour ivory, it is very special to the brand. It is a classical colour. The collection is named 'Etoile' which means star in French. Just like the brilliance of the star, we wanted to capture the brilliance in the outfit, and Sini has just done a spectacular job, sparking like a star."

Sini shared: "Well, it's an honour to represent her creativity. I remember our first call and I can now visualise wearing it. I knew I would look like a million bucks all thanks to you."

She further added: "I love dancing, and I can happily say that wearing this outfit I can dance for hours in weddings. It is super light and at the same time I look amazing. So hats off to you and your creation."