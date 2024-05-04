Bhojpuri Actress Amrita Pandey's Autopsy Indicates Death By Strangulation

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 4 (IANS) The post-mortem and FSL reports of Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey, who was found hanging at her flat in Divya Dharma apartment in Bhagalpur, indicate that she died due to strangulation, police said on Saturday.

Bhagalpur SSP Anand Kumar told IANS, "Post-mortem and FSL reports indicate that strangulation was the reason for her death. We are taking the opinions of experts and will accordingly, take action in this case."

Amrita's body was found hanging on April 27 and no suicide note was found from the crime scene.

The police team found her mobile phone wherein she had uploaded a Whatsapp message in Hindi 'Do Naav Me Sawar Thi Uski Zindagi, Hamne Apna Naav Duba Kar Uska Safar Aasan Kar Diya. (His/Her life was sailing in two boats, I made his/her path easier by sinking our boat).

Amrita, who lived in Mumbai, had come here to attend a family function.

Amrita's sister Veena Pandey spotted her hanging first after which she rushed her to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The actress is survived by her husband Chandamani Jhangad, who is an animation engineer.

She has given several Bhojpuri blockbusters.