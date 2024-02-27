Relatively Cold Weather, Scattered Clouds Expected Tonight: QMD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Wednesday will be scattered clouds and relatively cold, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report. Offshore, it will be some clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northeasterly to northwesterly 03 to 13 knot. Offshore, it will be northwesterly 06 to 16 knot gusting to 20 knot at times. Visibility will be 05 to 10 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet rises to 4 feet at times. Offshore will be 2 to 4 feet rises to 6 feet at times.