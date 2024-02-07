(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Inaugural UAE Property Forum in Brazil Concludes Successfully









Saleh Al-Suwaidi: The forum is a significant addition to the real estate sector and strengthens relations between the two countries. The forum received support from various government and private entities, with prominent participation from Nakheel.

Dubai, UAE, 07 February, 2024: The first UAE Property Forum concluded at the Tivoli Mofarrej hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The event was hosted by the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Brazil and the United Arab Emirates Consulate General in Brazil over two days. It featured the participation of leading real estate developers from the UAE with the aim of enhancing growth and collaboration in the real estate sector and strengthening relations between the two countries.

The forum was organized with support from the International Property Show (IPS), the leading platform for showcasing the latest developments in the real estate sector. The IPS is scheduled to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 27 to 29, 2024, providing a unique opportunity for industry leaders, professionals, and investors to connect and exchange ideas, experiences, and insights through meaningful dialogues and discussions shaping the real estate landscape.

His Excellency Saleh Ahmad Salem Alzaraim Alsuwaidi, the UAE Ambassador to Brazil stated in his opening speech on day one of the forum:“The event opens a new page of strategic partnership relation between the UAE and Brazil. I want to thank the real estate companies that are contributing to the UAE economy, in real estate, in tourism, hospitality, and in construction. The forum is a significant addition to the real estate events calendar and it showcased prominent investment opportunities and UAE real estate projects to Brazilian investors. It also plays a role in enhancing communication between visitors, exhibitors, investors, and government officials, discussing the most promising investment opportunities offered by the real estate sector. Additionally, it facilitates the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and discussions to explore potential cooperation.”

His Excellency Alsuwaidi, Rasha Hasaan, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Nakheel, and IPS President Dawood Al Shezawi met with members of the real estate and infrastructure networking platform, GRI Club, to present investment opportunities in real estate projects in the UAE, highlighted the real estate projects by Nakheel, and introduced them to the incentives and investment environment in the country.

IPS President Dawood Al Shezawi said: 'IPS is proud to support the UAE Property Show in Brazil as we believe that through collaboration and partnerships, we can forge a more prosperous real estate industry. This has been the aim of IPS since its inception and in the upcoming 20th edition, we will continue to deliver excellence which is the prominent feature of IPS.'

Al Shezawi continued:“The forum also provided participants with the opportunity to discuss the reality of the global real estate market and exchange visions about the future and challenges of the sector and its available opportunities. It also provided a platform for investors through which they learned about the indicators, conditions and solidity of the real estate sector in the UAE and the abundance of investment opportunities in it, which contributes to enhancing the attraction of foreign investments from around the world.”

Rasha Hasaan, CCO of Nakheel said:“We are delighted by the overwhelming interest shown by Brazilian investors in the UAE real estate projects, especially in Nakheel's luxurious and unique projects. This response underscores the success of the UAE's global marketing efforts in positioning itself as the next go-to hub for investment. The collaboration and positive engagement at the forum reflect the effectiveness of UAE's strategic policies and initiatives in the real estate sector.”

On the sidelines of the forum, the AIM Global Foundation had business meetings with Joao Doria, president of LIDE, a global business organization, Osmar Chohfi, President of Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, Pedro Sirotsky Melzer, the founding partner of Igah Ventures and a Partner at Patria Investments, the largest alternative investment platform in Latin America, and the with the representatives of Magazine Luiza, one of the largest Brazilian retailers. AIM Global Foundation and the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The forum witnessed the participation of key real estate developers from the UAE, including Nakheel, Homesphere, and Arosa. The AIM Congress 2024 also participated in the event. The two-day event received support from various government and private entities, including the Dubai International Chamber, DP World, Emirates Airlines, Mubadala Capital, the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, First Abu Dhabi Bank, EDGE Group, and Al Shamsi Travel.



