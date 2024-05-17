Kartik Aaryan Attends Funeral Of Relatives Who Passed Away In The Collapse Of Hoarding In Mumbai's Ghatkopar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Monday evening, a 120×120-foot hoarding toppled on a petrol outlet in the Ghatkopar neighborhood of Mumbai due to strong winds and unseasonal rains. The collapse of a hoarding killed at least 16 people and two bodies discovered on Wednesday, May 15, were eventually identified as Air Traffic Control (ATC) general manager Manoj Chansoria and his wife Anita.

They were relatives of actor Kartik Aaryan. The actor, who is now promoting his next film 'Chandu Champion', attended their funeral on Thursday, May 16, at the Sahar crematorium.

The incident

The massive hoarding toppled in Mumbai's Ghatkopar neighborhood on Monday, May 13, due to heavy rain and dust storms. The billboard had collapsed at the Police Ground fuel station on the Eastern Express Highway, killing 16 people and wounding hundreds more. The owner of the film that created the hoarding has been arrested.

On May 13, 2024, Kartik Aaryan's uncle, Manoj Chansoria, and his wife Anita stopped at a petrol pump in Mumbai. The couple was scheduled to return to Jabalpur from Mumbai via Indore on May 13. At approximately 4:30 p.m., severe winds knocked down a 250-ton hoarding onto their red SUV at the petrol bunk. Their bodies were recovered 56 hours after the tragedy.

Kartik Aaryan's professional front

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan awaits the release of 'Chandu Champion'. The film was directed by Kabir Khan and will open in theaters on June 14. The trailer will be released in the actor's hometown, Gwalior.