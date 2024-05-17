Doha Marks One-Year Countdown To ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Excitement is building as the table tennis world marks a significant milestone – exactly one year from today, the first ball will be served at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2025 in Doha. From May 17 to 25, 2025, the state-of-the-art Lusail Sports Arena will play host to the world's top table tennis players, who will compete for the ultimate prize in the sport.

This prestigious event marks a triumphant return to Doha, the capital of Qatar, two decades after the city hosted the successful ITTF World Championships in 2004. As the first host in the Middle East region, the 2004 event contributed significantly to the growth of the sport and inspired the next generation of table tennis enthusiasts. The 2025 edition continues Doha's longstanding association as one of the most established cities in global table tennis, further solidifying its position as a premier destination for international competitions.

The ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2025 promises to be an incredible spectacle, where the best players in the world will compete at the highest level. There will be a 128-player main draw in both the Men's and Women's Singles events, and 64-pair main draws for the Men's, Women's, and Mixed Doubles events.