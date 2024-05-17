Ukrainian Air Defense Intercepts Three Russian Kh-59 Missiles In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense units shot down three Russian Kh-59 guided air missiles in the Odesa region on Friday, May 17.

The Air Command South announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

On the afternoon of May 17, Russian invaders attacked the Odesa region with six missiles, including three ballistic missiles, likely Iskander-Ms, and three Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles.

The enemy actively used reconnaissance drones on the southern front.

In the Kherson region, Ukrainian air defenders destroyed two ZALA reconnaissance drones, one Lancet attack drone and one drone of an undetermined type.

In the Kirovohrad region, air defenses shot down one UAV of an undetermined type.

On May 17, one of the missiles launched by Russian invaders damaged civilian infrastructure in the Odesa district of the Odesa region.

One person was killed and eight others were injured in the attack.