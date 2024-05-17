Exhibition Of Photographs From Elton John Collection Opens In London

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

British musician Elton John, who loves collecting photographs,is preparing for the opening of the exhibition "Fragile Beauty:Photographs from the collection of Sir Elton John and DavidFurnish" at London's Victoria and Albert Museum, Azernews reports.

The audience will find an unprecedented selection of the world'sleading photographers telling the story of modern photography,which is a kind of continuation of the exhibition "Radical View",organized in 2016 by the London Tate Modern gallery, which coveredthe period of modernist photography from the 1920s to the1950s.

The exhibition features 300 works by 140 differentphotographers, and its subject matter is very diverse. From fashionto photojournalism, from celebrity portraits to abstraction. SirElton John chose a title referring to how vulnerability can inspirecreativity, and how a camera can capture these moments in time.

The 77-year-old musician has been collecting pictures since the1990s. This exhibition tells about the beginning of collecting inthe nineties, when Elton John bought "sketches of fashion" by HorstP. Horst, Irving Penn and Herb Ritts, and about the most recentpurchase: a portrait of the Californian beekeeper Richard Avedon,who opens the exhibition.

The curators have done an excellent job of translating a verypersonal collection, which totals 7,000 images, into a galleryspace for the general public. To give the show a special shape, thecurators divided it into nine sections, each theme of which has itsown color palette on the walls.

According to Elton John himself, he caught his breath when hesaw his collection on the walls of the historical museum: "I didnot see many of them hanging properly or hanging at all. And so,walking, I see that they were so beautifully hung. I am veryhappy."

The exhibition "Fragile Beauty: Photographs from the collectionof Sir Elton John and David Furnish" in partnership with Gucci willrun from May 18, 2024 to January 5, 2025 at the Victoria and AlbertMuseum in London.