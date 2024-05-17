Tehran Goads Radical Sects Amidst Restoring Diplomatic Bridge With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Following the terrorist attack against the Azerbaijani embassyin Iran in January of last year, one of the main focus of thenegotiations between Baku and Tehran was the issue of security the last few months, the expectations of Azerbaijan wereconveyed to Tehran within the framework of contacts andnegotiations between the officials and relevant institutions of thetwo countries.

Today, Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Ministry of ForeignAffairs, responded to the local media inquiry on the work carriedout in the direction of restoring the activities of the Embassy ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said that the new location of the embassy has already beendetermined.

"Currently, appropriate measures are being taken to createthe necessary conditions for the Embassy in the said venue andbuilding. After the mentioned works are completed, it is planned torestore the activity of the Embassy in the new venue,” AykhanHajizada noted.

However, at a time when Tehran wants to normalise relations withBaku, some media outlets affiliated with SEPAH continue to usethreatening rhetoric. Thus, Kayhan newspaper, which is the pressorgan of Iran's religious leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei's office,published threatening statements against Azerbaijan in its articleon the Gaza issue.

In the article, it reads, "If you ignore it, it's your turnafter Israel!" published with the title. Also, in some parts of thearticle, Israeli-Azerbaijani relations were touched upon, and itwas emphasised that more than half of Israel's energy needs are metby Azerbaijani oil.

At a time when relations with Azerbaijan are normalising, theirresponsibility of the Tehran office is not acceptedunequivocally. Apparently, Iran wants to announce that it will notgive up its anti-Azerbaijani policy.

In the published blackmail article, it was demanded to stop thetransportation of oil from Azerbaijan to Israel. The author of thearticle claimed that if Azerbaijan stops selling oil to Israelthrough the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, Israel's economy willcollapse.

It is worth noting that the economic and political relationsestablished between Azerbaijan and other countries, as well astrade, should not be in the interest of the third state. It shouldbe taken into account that Iran itself did not raise a voice forArmenia's occupation of Azerbaijani lands and the displacement ofnearly 1 million people, more than half of whom are Muslims, for 30years.

Tehran seems indifferent to what is happening in the areas closeto its border, but it activates the principle of "justice" in theevents in distant regions.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan voted for the independence ofPalestine in the UN vote. Baku is in favour of ending the ongoingwar in Gaza, and is even ready to provide financial support for thereconstruction of the region in the future. Tehran ignores thesefacts and acts only with the thought of doing evil.

On the other hand, the arrest of people serving Iran's agencynetwork in Azerbaijan also worries this country. Periodic protestsdraw the attention of Muslims in Azerbaijan in the wrong directionand create conditions for the implementation of insidious plansunder the guise of religion.

However, it should not be forgotten that Azerbaijan is one ofthe countries that shows maximum tolerance for the religiousfreedom of all its citizens. There are thousands of mosques,churches, and synagogues here. It is unacceptable that Iran istrying to brainwash the Muslim population living in Azerbaijan,turning the Islamic religion and, most importantly, people'sbeliefs into a tool in politics.

The fact that the Islamic Republic did not take any actionagainst Iranian citizens who called Azerbaijanis to "religiousbrotherhood" on social networks and spread the idea ofestablishing a "Karima" state in Azerbaijan is an indication thatthe steps taken are in line with the state's interests.

Iran literally tries to interfere in the internal affairs ofAzerbaijan through such so-called organisations that raise slogansunder the motto of "freedom". Tehran should not forget that theSyrian option does not work in the South Caucasus, and to provokepeople with religious slogans, on the contrary, further harmsIran's reputation.