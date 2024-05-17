Economy Ministry: Chilean Businesses Show Interest In Investing In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The main areas of interest to Chilean partners are mining, especially cooperation in critical materials, agriculture and processing industry.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , following a visit by the Ukrainian delegation to the Republic of Chile, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“With this visit, we are deepening economic cooperation with Chile. It is important for us to develop strategic partnerships with Latin American countries, as it is a considerable market, which is interesting to Ukrainian producers, and vice versa, Chilean businesses are interested in investing in Ukraine. We invited Chilean companies to join the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin. Some of them are already preparing specific projects and proposals,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko noted.

The Ukrainian delegation held talks with Chilean Economy, Development and Tourism Minister Nicolás Grau, President of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Chile Jose Pakomio Torres, President of the Confederation of Production and Commerce of Chile (CPC) Ricardo Mewes, and Chilean Agriculture Minister Esteban Valenzuela.

“The main areas of interest to the partners are mining, especially cooperation in critical materials, agriculture, processing industry, digitalization. Additionally, Chile has good examples of public-private partnership and is ready to share this experience with Ukraine, as well as ready to create joint ventures,” Svyrydenko stated.

Among other things, the parties agreed to deepen cooperation at the level of the chambers of commerce of Ukraine and Chile, as well as investment agencies of the two countries.

The agenda also included the issues related to the development of the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Chile, improving the export logistics, and support for Ukraine's energy infrastructure amid Russian continuous attacks.

A reminder that Ukraine intends to deepen bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Chile in the trade and economic sector by signing an agreement on free trade area.