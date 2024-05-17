Govt Allocates UAH 1.5B To Rebuild Thermal Power Plants In Kyiv, Kharkiv Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to allocate more than UAH 1.5 billion for the restoration and reconstruction of the Zmiivska thermal power plant in the Kharkiv region and the Trypilska thermal power plant in the Kyiv region.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting on Friday, according to Ukrinform.

"The situation in the energy sector is a key issue now. The power grid is intact and is operating smoothly," he said.

He said that power engineers were currently in control of the situation, but the generation of electricity was not enough to cover all consumption, therefore Ukrenergo was forced to return to emergency shutdowns, both for industry and for the population.

Shmyhal added that the government, power engineers and all concerned agencies were working around the clock to improve the situation.

"Today, we are allocating UAH 726 million to Centrenergo, the state-run company that owns the Zmiivska TPP in the Kharkiv region and the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv region," the prime minister said.

According to him, funds for the restoration of these TPPs will be allocated from the reserve fund of the state budget.

"To rebuild these critically important TPPs, we are also allocating another UAH 826 million from the fund to eliminate the consequences of aggression. That is, the total amount will exceed UAH 1.5 billion," Shmyhal added.

He said that the government expected maximum efficiency in the use of these funds.

"The work must be done as quickly as possible," Shmyhal said.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine