Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar Files Complaint, Says AAP MP 'Illegally' Entered CM's House

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar, on Friday evening, filed a written complaint against AAP MP Swati Maliwal, blaming her for“creating an incorrect narrative”.

Earlier today, Maliwal filed an FIR against Kumar, alleging that he attacked her with full force, slapping and kicking her in the chest and abdomen Kumar's written complaint, which was shared by the AAP's official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Kejriwal's aide claimed that Maliwal illegally entered the Chief Minister's residence and created a security breach read: Swati Maliwal Assault Case LIVE Updates“Swati Maliwal forcefully and unauthorizedly entered the Chief Minister's residence. Not only did she breach the security of CM Residence, create a ruckus and assault the complainant; she is now trying to falsely implicate the undersigned complainant so as to create undue pressure on him,” the complaint read Maliwal's“false statements and malafide actions are creating an incorrect narrative” regarding what transpired, Kumar stated“the correct facts” in the complaint to SHO Civil Lines.

Also read: Swati Maliwal says AAP took a 'U-turn' in assault case: 'Goonda in party threatening to reveal secrets'Kumar said Maliwal came to the Chief Minister's residence and sought permission to enter. The security officer present at the main entry of the CM Residence inquired about her identity. After her identity was ascertined, the MP told the security officers to clear her path and allow her to enter as she had an appointment with the Chief Minister.

“The said security officer requested her to wait till he got the details of her appointment verified. Upon verification the said security officer informed her that there was no such appointment on record and therefore he could not allow her to enter,” the complaint read. Kumar added that Maliwal“forcefully entered the CM Residence despite the objections of the staff”.Also read: AAP's Atishi alleges Rajya Sabha MP 'face and pawn of BJP's conspiracy' | Top quotes“So not only did she make false claims of having an appointment so as to gain entry into the CM Residence, she forcefully and illegally trespassed into the premises despite the repeated objections of the security and CM office staffs,” he said.

Kumar said that the MP started shouting and abusing the CM office staff when she was asked to wait outside the main building of the CM Residence.

“At around 9:00 am on May 13, despite strong objections of the CM office staff, she stormed out of the waiting area and entered the main building of CM Residence, where the CM resides.”Also read: 'Truth will be revealed': Swati Maliwal says 'political hitman' making efforts to save himself as video surfacesKumar, in his detailed complaint describing the event said he had approached Maliwal and politely requested her to follow the proper procedure for meeting the CM.

However, Kumar claimed that she then started screaming and shouting at him, and hurled abuses and said: \"tumhari himmat kaise hui...ek MP ko rokne ki....tumhari aukat kya hai?\"He also alleged that despite several“polite” attempts to ask her to leave, the MP rushed towards him“with the intent to push him away”.

\"She also hurled abuses upon the complainant, the contents of which are reproduced as under: \"Main tujhe dekh lungi ******...main tujhe aese joothe case mei fasaungi ki tujhe zindagi bhar jail mei sadah dungi ....\" he added.



