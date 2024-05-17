Swati Maliwal Says AAP Took A 'U-Turn' In Assault Case: 'Goonda In Party Threatening To Reveal Secrets'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday claimed that the party is being threatened by a \"goon', and had taken a“U-turn” on their stand on her case.

Maliwal had alleged assault at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and lodged an FIR against Kejriwal's PA – Bibhav Kumar – for alleged assault. However, Aam Aadmi Party minister Atishi on Friday claimed that the allegations are baseless claimed that it was a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to frame Arvind Kejriwal.

Also read: Swati Maliwal case: AAP's Atishi alleges Rajya Sabha MP 'face and pawn of BJP's conspiracy' | Top quotesIn a post on X (formerly Twitter), the AAP MP wrote:“The leaders who joined the party yesterday declared a 20-year-old worker as a BJP agent. Two days ago, the party had accepted the truth in the PC, and today, it has taken a U-turn.”

“This goon is threatening the party. If I get arrested, I will reveal all the secrets. That is why he is roaming around Lucknow and everywhere seeking shelter,” she added.

Maliwal also added that AAP gave in“under his pressure”.

Delhi Police's forensic team arrives at Arvind Kejriwal's residence

“To save a goon, my character was questioned by the entire party. No problem, I have been fighting alone for the women of the entire country, I will fight for myself too,” her post read

\"Do character assassination as much as possible, the truth will come out when the time comes,\" she added.

"Ever since Arvind Kejriwal has got bail, the BJP is rattled. Due to this, the BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal's house on the morning of May 13. Swati Maliwal was the face and pawn of this conspiracy," Atishi had said at the press conference. Notably, Bibhav Kumar, summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW), did not appear before it today.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Bibhav Kumar under IPC Sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

