These Solana Memecoins Are Blowing Up

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The Solana memecoin market shows no sign of slowing down, as several of its leading memecoins have exploded in price in the daily and weekly chart.

Dogwifhat (WIF), the largest Solana memecoin by market cap, has seen an increase of 4.1% in the daily chart, priced at $2.88 with a market cap of $2.9 billion.

BODEN Leads Solana Memecoin Market in Gains

However, the biggest gainers are BOOK OF MEME (BOME), Joe Boden (BODEN), and Bonk (BONK), which have registered gains of double digits in the past seven days.

BOME, with a market capitalization of $842 million, registered gains of 9.7% today and 14% in the last seven days, according to data from CoinGecko.

The biggest gainer is BODEN, which soared 15.6% in 24 hours and a whopping 52% increase in the weekly scale. BODEN is priced at $0.429, with a market capitalization of nearly $300 million.

BODEN is one of the many tokens within PolitiFi, which are memecoin projects that satirize political events and figures. As the US heads into elections in November of this year, politics-related tokens have drawn attention from retailers and the Commodity Futures Trading (CTFC).

As CryptoMode reported, the CFTC wants to ban any event contracts tied to political outcomes because they“degrade the integrity of the uniquely American experience of participating in the democratic electoral process.”