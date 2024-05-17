(MENAFN- Baystreet) Manufacturing, Housing Due Next Week in Canada
Sparse Activity in Week Following Victoria Day
Monday
U.S.
Featured Earnings Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) (Q3) EPS of 57 cents, compared to 38 cents to the prior-year quarter. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) (Q1) EPS of nine cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter. Trip Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) (Q4) EPS of 52 cents, compared to 37 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Markets are closed for Victoria Day
Tuesday
U.S.
Featured Earnings
Autozone Inc (NYSE: AZO) (Q3) EPS of $35.75, compared to $34.12 in the prior-year quarter.
Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (Q2) EPS of $4.13, compared to $2.85 in the prior-year quarter. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) (Q1) EPS of 17 cents, compared to 56 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Consumer Price Index (April) The Consumer Price Index rose 2.9% on a year-over-year basis in March, up from a 2.8% gain in February. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.3% in March. Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead Existing home sales (April)
Minutes of Fed's May FOMC meeting
Featured Earnings NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) (Q1) EPS of $5.17, compared to 88 cents in the prior-year quarter. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) (Q1) EPS of 87 cents, compared to 76 cents in the prior-year quarter. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) (Q2) EPS of $1.26, compared to $2.83 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Featured Earnings Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of eight cents, compared to seven cents in the prior-year quarter. Heroux-Devtek Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 30 cents, compared to 27 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead Weekly jobless claims (Week of May 18)
S&P flash U.S. services PMI (May)
S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI (May)
New Home Sales (April)
Featured Earnings
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) (Q3) EPS of $8.12, compared to $7.80 in the prior-year quarter.
Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) (Q4) EPS of $1.45, compared to $1.57 in the prior-year quarter.
Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) (Q1) EPS of 31 cents, compared to 16 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of two cents, compared to six cents in the prior-year quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.85, compared to $2.00 in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead
Durable-goods orders (April)
Consumer Sentiment (Final) (May)
Featured Earnings
PDD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) (Q1) EPS of $1.44, compared to 86 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) (Q4) EPS of $1.22, compared to $1.01 in the prior-year quarter.
Hibbett Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) (Q4) EPS of $2.68, compared to $2.74 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada Economic Lookahead Retail Trade (April) Retail sales decreased 0.1% to $66.7 billion in February. Featured Earnings CAE Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for 42 cents, compared to 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.
