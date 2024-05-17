(MENAFN- Baystreet) Manufacturing, Housing Due Next Week in Canada

Canada Jobs in Focus Next WeekEmployment Numbers Round out Next WeekNew Home Sales Due Next Week in CanadaWholesale, Inflation Figures in Canada Due Next Week Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Friday, May 17, 2024

Sparse Activity in Week Following Victoria Day

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) (Q3) EPS of 57 cents, compared to 38 cents to the prior-year quarter. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) (Q1) EPS of nine cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter. Trip Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) (Q4) EPS of 52 cents, compared to 37 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Markets are closed for Victoria Day

Tuesday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Autozone Inc (NYSE: AZO) (Q3) EPS of $35.75, compared to $34.12 in the prior-year quarter.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (Q2) EPS of $4.13, compared to $2.85 in the prior-year quarter. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) (Q1) EPS of 17 cents, compared to 56 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Consumer Price Index (April) The Consumer Price Index rose 2.9% on a year-over-year basis in March, up from a 2.8% gain in February. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.3% in March. Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead Existing home sales (April)



Minutes of Fed's May FOMC meeting

Featured Earnings NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) (Q1) EPS of $5.17, compared to 88 cents in the prior-year quarter. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) (Q1) EPS of 87 cents, compared to 76 cents in the prior-year quarter. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) (Q2) EPS of $1.26, compared to $2.83 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Featured Earnings Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of eight cents, compared to seven cents in the prior-year quarter. Heroux-Devtek Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 30 cents, compared to 27 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Weekly jobless claims (Week of May 18)

S&P flash U.S. services PMI (May)

S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI (May)

New Home Sales (April)

Featured Earnings

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) (Q3) EPS of $8.12, compared to $7.80 in the prior-year quarter.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) (Q4) EPS of $1.45, compared to $1.57 in the prior-year quarter.



Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) (Q1) EPS of 31 cents, compared to 16 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of two cents, compared to six cents in the prior-year quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.85, compared to $2.00 in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead

Durable-goods orders (April)

Consumer Sentiment (Final) (May)

Featured Earnings

PDD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) (Q1) EPS of $1.44, compared to 86 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) (Q4) EPS of $1.22, compared to $1.01 in the prior-year quarter.

Hibbett Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) (Q4) EPS of $2.68, compared to $2.74 in the prior-year quarter.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Canada Economic Lookahead Retail Trade (April) Retail sales decreased 0.1% to $66.7 billion in February. Featured Earnings CAE Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for 42 cents, compared to 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks