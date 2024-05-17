The 9Th Edition Of Women Power Summit & Awards 2024 By Billennium Divas Concludes With A 'GRANDER PLAUDIT'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The 9th edition of Women Power Summit & Awards 2024 (#WPSA2024) organized by Billennium Divas, a daylong mega conference and awards initiative celebrated the spirit of Women Entrepreneurship like every year for Women Entrepreneurs and the startup fraternity on the 11th May 2024 at National Stock Exchange of India Limited, supported by Eves Entrepreneurship Excellence Academy (ECube) and Consortium Of Empowered Women Entrepreneurs (CEWE) and Chetana's Institutes of Management & Research and The Great India Unicorn Hunt as Knowledge Partners along with several other key partners concluded with a thunderous applause once again making it a humongous success. The event was attended by the Who's Who of the Women Entrepreneurs / Thought Leaders, Industry stalwarts & the Startups fraternity. More than 200+ Women Entrepreneurs / Founders along with their Women / Men Co-Founders participated in the 9th Annual Women Power Summit & Awards 2024 from across verticals across the country. It acted as an impactful platform to celebrate excellence in various fields by women entrepreneurs and start-up ecosystem enablers who have made a significant mark thereby recognizing their contribution to the entrepreneurship ecosystem through 40+ different awards categories. The Awards were distinctly curated in honour of exemplary contribution in an effort in celebrating and Recognizing Business Excellence thereby setting a benchmark through a stringent selection process by an elite jury committee thus ensuring complete transparency and fairplay. The theme for this year's summit was 2020 - 2030: The Decade of Women Entrepreneurs!



The daylong event was chaired by the esteemed Chief Guest. Dr. Apoorva Palkar, Vice Chancellor, Maharashtra State Skills University (MSSU), Government of Maharashtra along with the Guest of Honour, Smt. Shweta Shalini, Chief Evangelist - Billennium Divas, President - Consortium of Empowered Women Entrepreneurs (CEWE) and Guest of Honour. Mr. Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, National Stock Exchange of India Limited sharing their expertise and insights on governments schemes and support to startups, though leadership, Startup exchange, funding and finance strategies, business growth and various areas in overcoming challenges faced by Women Entrepreneurs & Start-up's followed by various guest dignitaries present during the event.



The theme for the 9th Annual Women Power Summit & Awards 2024 was 2020 - 2030: The Decade of Women Entrepreneurs! Keeping in line with the theme, the daylong event deliberated on key topics as

? Advantage Women Entrepreneurship; Policies, Schemes and the proactive support initiatives for a Viksit Bharat!

? Captal Markets and opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs!

? Unleashing the power of Research & Development (R&D); staying at the forefront of Innovation in fostering growth for businesses!.

- Breaking Taboos, Empowering Women: Advancing Menstrual Health and Hygiene as a priority!

- Entrepreneurship is like Playing Snakes and Ladders!

- Unlocking the Potential: Investing in Women-Owned Businesses for global good!

- Unveiling of the research report book, 'Women Entrepreneurship Through Policies And Partnership: Building A Sustainable Future!' jointly by Chetana's Institutes of Management & research and Billennium Divas Pvt. Ltd.

- Signing of MoU between Chetana's institutes of Management & Research and Billennium Divas Pvt. Ltd to strengthen and launch research based initiatives, programs and activities for women entrepreneurs.



This exclusive invitation-only event brought together the most sought-after women leaders, women entrepreneurs, startup investors, media, enterprise partners, startup ecosystem players and mentors to support female founders through participatory presentations, Panel discussions, and more.



The 9th Annual Women Power Summit & Awards 2024 garnered tremendous support from high profile institutions and organizations as Partners such as National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Eves Entrepreneurship Excellence Academy, The Great Unicorn Hunt, Chetana's Institutes of Management & Research, Consortium of Empowered Women Entrepreneurs (CEWE), TiE India Angels, Indian Angel Network, Fluid Ventures, RealTime Angel Fund, ah! Ventures Fund, Venture Wolf, IVY Growth Associates, Grow Billion Trees, OUI, Startup Reseau, MeetingsandOffices, Headstart, TSFP, Community Managers Forum, MentorMyBoard, LAJA, Woman Hike, Ami Polymer, iRecord, Crystal Elements, Woven Poetry, Earth Born, The Diet Valley, Dvits Collection, StartupNews, SME WORLD Magazine and Trade Fair Times to make this event a benchmark in recognizing and felicitating the empowered women entrepreneurs across the country and to celebrate Women entrepreneurship in style and grace. The event has been creating a major buzz and getting lots of appreciation for the high quality of content and the impact it has created on various social media channels such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.



