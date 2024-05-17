(MENAFN- Baystreet) Reddit Stock Rises 11% On News Of OpenAI Partnership

Copart's Financial Results Narrowly Beat Wall Street ForecastsREE Wins Mass. State NodAMC Stock Surges as 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Reigns Supreme at the Box OfficeNextracker Jumps on Q4 Beat Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, May 17, 2024







Xpeng Gains on '26 EV Delivery Target Xpeng AeroHT, an affilaite of Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV), aims to deliver its flying car to customers in 2026, the Chinese electric vehicle maker's co-president told reporters on Friday.Last year, Xpeng AeroHT introduced the Land Aircraft Carrier - a large truck with a flying two-seater passenger electric drone inside. The flying car can detach from the truck, and people can then get into the drone and fly it.Brian Gu, co-president of Xpeng, said the vehicle will be available for pre-order this year, adding that the company hopes to deliver the unit in 2026.“The reason we are confident, because we are designing this for the use not in urban centers, but for outskirts in scenic areas where ... we will work with municipalities to create flying parks and flying zones that allow people to enjoy flying without the hassle of getting all the complicated approvals,” Gu noted.Xpeng said this year that the flying car is currently going through a certification process with the Chinese aviation regulator.The 2026 timeline is slightly later than the fourth-quarter 2025 delivery target that Xpeng had previously touted.Xpeng has been looking to expand into other areas of electric mobility, with company CEO He Xiaopeng saying that robotics and flying cars were part of the company's longer-term goals.XPEV shares picked up 14 cents, or 1.7%, to $8.41.

