Sandeep Marwah Named Indian Icon For Mental Wellness By #Maxableltd Of United Kingdom

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Neelam Chawla, a renowned social worker from London, UK, and the founder of #Maxable4all, is delighted to announce that Sandeep Marwah has graciously accepted the prestigious role of #IndianIcon for Mental Wellness with #MaxableLtd. This appointment comes as part of the global initiative of #mentalwellnessmission aimed at promoting mental well-being worldwide.



Sandeep Marwah, a distinguished multi-talented Producer, Director, Educationist, and Creative Luminary, is widely acclaimed for his contributions to the entertainment industry. As the Founder-President of AAFT & Noida Film City, his influence spans across various domains, leaving an indelible mark on countless lives.



Throughout his illustrious career, Sandeep Marwah has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence and has tirelessly championed numerous causes, including mental wellness. His dedication to shaping the landscape of entertainment and education has earned him widespread recognition and respect.



Neelam Chawla expressed her privilege in witnessing Sandeep Marwah's relentless efforts in promoting well-being in India and beyond. She remarked, "Let's unite in celebrating Sandeep Marwah's legacy of compassion, leadership, and inspiration!"



During her visit to India, Neelam Chawla further conveyed her gratitude to Sandeep Marwah, highlighting the significance of their connection and the impact of his kindness, insights, and professionalism.



Sandeep Marwah, in accepting the role of #IndianIcon for Mental Wellness, exemplifies his commitment to fostering a culture of mental well-being and resilience. His dedication and leadership in this endeavor serve as an inspiration to individuals worldwide.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143