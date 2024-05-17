Three Killed, 28 Injured In Enemy Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those killed and wounded in a Russian attack on Kharkiv on Friday has increased.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russians killed three and wounded 28," he said.
At 15:40 on Friday, May 17, Russian invaders hit Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. Two people were reported killed and 25 wounded in the attack. Read also:
