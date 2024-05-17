Acer To Scale Up India-Based Manufacturing To 75% Of Product Line

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 17 (KNN) Amid the Indian government's push to bolster domestic IT hardware production, Taiwanese tech company Acer is planning a significant increase in its manufacturing operations within the country.

According to Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer of Acer India, the company intends to raise the proportion of its stock keeping units (SKUs) manufactured in India from the current 60 per cent to approximately 70-75 per cent, reported Inc42.

The company has already identified and partnered with multiple local firms that have applied for the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes to augment its manufacturing capabilities within India.

Acer was among the companies eligible for incentives during the first year of the PLI 1.0 program, launched by the Indian government in 2021 to encourage domestic manufacturing of IT hardware. The company has also received approval to avail incentives under the recently unveiled PLI 2.0 scheme introduced in 2023.

Goel highlighted that Acer is focusing its manufacturing efforts across all four product categories covered by the PLI 2.0 scheme – laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, and servers – and has already commenced production in India for each of these segments.

He affirmed that Acer is collaborating with local partners to adhere to the revised value addition mandates outlined in the PLI 2.0 norms.

The production-linked incentive schemes form a crucial part of the Indian government's endeavors to position the country as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports in the technology sector.

(KNN Bureau)