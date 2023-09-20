Four Killed As Sians Shell Toretsk, Pivnichne In Dsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Toretsk and Pivnichne in the eastern Donetsk region on Wednesday, September 20, killing four people.
The Prosecutor General's Office said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Read also: Five civilians injured in Russia's shelling of Donetsk region
According to the investigation, on September 20, the Russian military hit Toretsk and its outskirts with a 240mm 3F2 active-reactive mine of the 2S4 Tyulpan system.
In Toretsk, a 19-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man died from injuries. At the time of the attack, they were in a private residential building. Two more people - an 84-year-old mother and her 60-year-old son – suffered fatal injuries on a street in Pivnichne.
The enemy attack destroyed private homes and damaged outbuildings.
Ukrainian prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by Russian forces.
MENAFN20092023000193011044ID1107109154
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.