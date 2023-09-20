Four Killed As Sians Shell Toretsk, Pivnichne In Dsk Region

The Prosecutor General's Office said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on September 20, the Russian military hit Toretsk and its outskirts with a 240mm 3F2 active-reactive mine of the 2S4 Tyulpan system.

In Toretsk, a 19-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man died from injuries. At the time of the attack, they were in a private residential building. Two more people - an 84-year-old mother and her 60-year-old son – suffered fatal injuries on a street in Pivnichne.

The enemy attack destroyed private homes and damaged outbuildings.

Ukrainian prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by Russian forces.