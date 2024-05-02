NEET Aspirant Who Went Missing From Kota, Found From Ludhiana: Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 3 (IANS) A NEET aspirant from UP, who went missing from Rajasthan's coaching hub Kota after leaving a "suicide note", was found in Ludhiana on Thursday, police said.

A resident of UP's Kaushambi, she was preparing for NEET while staying in a PG accommodation in Kota and reported missing at Anantpura police station on April 23, Station Officer Bhupendra Singh said.

She went to her coaching to take the test on April 21 but did not return. Despite several calls from her family members, there was no response. The landlord also informed her family members about her going missing and they reached Kota to search for her.

She had left a "suicide note" in her room before leaving Kota, outlining her plan to jump into the Chambal River. Based on the note, the police searched for the student in the river but found no trace of her.

Meanwhile, the names of Radha and Rani were found written in the student's notebook during the police investigation while a probe revealed that the student went to Vrindavan on Holi and stayed there near the ISKCON temple. Police then formed two teams out of which one kept searching for her in Chambal and the other team went to Vrindavan. However, the student was not found at either place.

On Tuesday evening, her location was traced in Ludhiana, after which a police team reached the Punjab city, found her there, and brought her back to Kota, where she was handed to her family.