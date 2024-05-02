Turning The Tide In Asia-Pacific

(MENAFN- 3BL) EPISODE SUMMARY

EPISODE NOTES

The Asia Pacific region tends to dominate the rankings and headlines in coverage surrounding global plastic waste. But the pace of innovation and change in plastics production, consumption and waste in the region has been faster than you think, led by China. In this episode Junice Yeo, Executive Director at Eco-Business, discusses the real challenges facing Asia's disparate countries and investments in policies to address the region's varying degrees of waste challenges. Thomas Luedi, Senior Partner at Bain & Company, and Kodak Xiao, Global Sustainability Director for the Packaging and Specialty Plastics business at Dow, add industry perspective on balancing the rising production of recycling capacities, increasing patent-filing rates in the region for innovations, and Asia-Pacific's new hyper-aware consumer.

SHOW CONTRIBUTORS

Host : Maithreyi Seetharaman

Show Producer : Lisa Desai

Sound Production : PhiLipp Schweidler, Department of Noise

Communications Advisor : Jonny West-Symes, Teneo

Artwork : Dow Creative Element