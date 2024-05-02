Russians Attack Kherson, Damaging Several Buildings

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces launched an attack on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, damaging a store, smashing windows in an educational institution and a residential building.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"This afternoon, the occupation forces attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Enemy fire damaged the premises of a store, as well as smashed windows in an educational institution and a residential building," the post says.

According to Prokudin, civilians were not injured. Specialists from the regional emergency service are working at the site of the Russian strikes to help the townspeople carry out priority repairs.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 1, Russian troops shelled 22 settlements in the Kherson region.