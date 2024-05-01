Woman Convicted For Bitcoin-Funded Syrian Terrorism

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Victoria Jacobs, also known as Bakhrom Talipov, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison by a New York State Supreme Court jury.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office confirmed, through a press release, that Jacobs was convicted on multiple charges, including Soliciting or Providing Support for an Act of Terrorism, Money Laundering, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. She was found to have played a critical role in raising and laundering thousands of dollars for Syrian terrorist groups from her Manhattan apartment.

Details of the Crypto-Financed Terrorism

Between September 2018 and June 2019, Jacobs sent over $6,000 to Malhama Tactical, a group that provides military training to Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, a Syria-based terrorist organization. Jacobs laundered more than $12,000 on behalf of Malhama Tactical through Bitcoin, Western Union, and MoneyGram wire transfers. The funds were collected globally and channeled into Bitcoin wallets controlled by Malhama Tactical, exploiting the anonymity of cryptocurrency to facilitate transactions.

Global Regulatory Response to Cryptocurrency Misuse

The increasing use of cryptocurrency in funding illegal activities such as terrorism financing has highlighted the need for more stringent regulatory measures worldwide. Some countries, like the United Kingdom, have recently passed legislation that increases the authority of local agencies to seize assets linked to criminal activities, including those hidden behind cryptocurrencies. These measures aim to address the challenges posed by the decentralized nature of digital currencies, which can often shield criminals from quick detection and intervention by law enforcement.