Landslides Snap Road, Rail Links To Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 3 (IANS) Surface links to Assam's Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district and neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur remained snapped on Thursday as incessant rains triggered landslides and washed off roads as well as railway tracks in multiple locations of Assam, authorities said.

Excessive rains in Assam's Dima Hasao district caused landslides and a flood-like situation that disrupted access to railway services and roads in multiple locations.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed officials to make sure that connectivity is restored as soon as possible and that people impacted by the constant rains receive all necessary help.

The Chief Minister's Office tweeted, "Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is monitoring the flooding and landslides caused by heavy rainfall in Dima Hasao and Barak Valley. The CM has directed authorities to ensure connectivity is restored at the earliest and all assistance is provided to those affected."

Landslides have caused disruptions to railway services between Jatinga-Lumpur and New Harangajao in Assam.

In several places, mud and water flooded the railway tracks, according to Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De.

He said that the railway tracks clearing process is underway, however, no damage has been reported yet.

Meanwhile, waterlogging occurred in several places in Dima Hasao district, especially Haflong, as a result of the continuous rains.

Schools in Haflong will remain closed and local authorities have directed the citizens to refrain from unnecessary travel.

According to the officials, flooding and landslides in addition to unceasing rain since Wednesday night, disrupted daily life in several parts of the Dima Hasao district.

An advisory has been issued by the Dima Hasao District Disaster Management Authority, asking individuals to postpone unnecessary travel until May 4.

According to the officials, a stretch of the Haflong-Silchar Road between Harangajao and Miyungkro washed away, leaving many vehicles stuck on both ends and seriously impeding communication.