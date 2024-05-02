(MENAFN- 3BL) Cummins

TCPL GES, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Cummins Private Limited (TCPL), a 50:50 joint venture of Tata Motors Limited and Cummins Inc. USA, today inaugurated a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to produce hydrogen-based Internal Combustion Engines for Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles and other low to zero emission technology products in India. The inauguration of this facility reaffirms its commitment to power a cleaner and sustainable future for India.

Situated in Jamshedpur and spanning almost seven acres, this facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, reflecting the commitment of both Tata Motors and Cummins to innovation, manufacturing excellence, and environmental sustainability. The opening of this plant within a year of signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State of Jharkhand reaffirms the commitment and steady progress that the two organizations have made in advancing their decarbonization strategy.

Speaking on the occasion, Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors said “Tata Motors' established legacy of nation-building, innovations, and industry firsts gains further momentum with the opening of this new-age manufacturing facility. The hydrogen-based powertrain aggregates and systems produced here will shape the future of mobility in India, making it smarter and greener. We remain committed to partner our customers to build a better tomorrow by enabling them to progressively adopt emission free and commercially viable solutions for cargo and people mobility.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwath Ram, Managing Director, Cummins Group in India said,“Cummins has always believed in bringing the right technology that powers the success of our customers at the right time. Our commitment to manufacturing advanced low to zero-emissions technology products that advance decarbonization isn't just a promise; it's a responsibility we embrace and is backed by concrete action. Powered by our global expertise, strategic partnership, and technological capabilities, we are making steady progress on our Destination Zero strategy."

Tata Motors and Cummins have a 30-year strong partnership in India through their joint venture Tata Cummins Private Limited (TCPL). TCPL GES, a subsidiary of TCPL, was formed in March 2023 to collaborate on the design and development of low and zero-emission propulsion technology solutions for commercial vehicles in India. These technologies and solutions will be deployed in a variety of applications and will play a pivotal role in developing sustainable powertrain solutions that will help to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and support India's net-zero ambitions.

In alignment with PLANET 2050, which is a long-range business strategy with an environmental lens to address climate change, natural resource use, and improving communities, Cummins' dedication to sustainability is evident not only in the products it creates but also in the operations of its manufacturing plants. During the construction of the new facility, sustainable practices were prioritized, including the use of eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient systems, and waste reduction measures.

About Cummins Group in India

Cummins Group in India is a leading provider of integrated power solutions for the industrial and automotive sectors. The Cummins Group operates in India through sixteen legal entities. With a wide-ranging portfolio, the group is engaged in designing, manufacturing, distributing, and servicing diesel and natural gas engines and powertrain-related component products, including filtration, after-treatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, transmissions, and electrified power systems. Further, with the recent acquisition of Meritor, Cummins Group has expanded its portfolio in India to include drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket, and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicles, and industrial markets. The Cummins Group has a remarkable presence with 22 manufacturing plants, assembly, and distribution facilities and employs over 10,000 employees in India.

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 37 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering an extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fuelled by state-of-the-art design and R&D centres located in India, UK, US, Italy, and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies, and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, South & Southeast Asia, Australia, South America, Russia, and other CIS countries. As of March 31, 2022, Tata Motors' operations include 86 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, four joint ventures and 10 equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which the company exercises significant influence.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments – Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins – supported by our global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen production technologies and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 75,500 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $735 million on sales of $34.1 billion in 2023. See how Cummins is powering a world that's always on by accessing news releases and more information at .

