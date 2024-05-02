Antalya Beats New Record In Tourism

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

Antalya is among the most important tourism destinations in theworld. The city, which attracts the most attention in tourism,broke a new record.

According to the data of the Culture and Tourism Ministry ofTurkiye, Antalya hosted 2.7 million foreign visitors, an increaseof 14.10 percent in the first 4 months of the year. This figure wasrecorded as one of the most successful beginnings in the history ofAntalya tourism.

The number of tourists visiting Antalya in April was recorded as1 million 61 thousand 26, an increase of 4.86 percent compared tothe same period last year.

This was the highest April data of all time. Germany rankedfirst with 259 thousand 717 visitors in April, followed by Russiawith 194 thousand 949 tourists and England with 141 thousand 497visitors.

Germany ranked first among the countries that sent the mostvisitors to Antalya in the first four months of the year, with 539thousand 663 visitors.

Russia ranked second with 366 thousand 783 visitors, and Englandranked third with 266 thousand 120 visitors.

Poland, Netherlands, Iran, Belgium, Ukraine, France andLithuania were the countries that sent the most visitors toAntalya, respectively, after England.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of touristscoming from the main market countries was 21 percent for Germany,32 percent for England, 30 percent for Poland, 52 percent for Iran,42 percent for Belgium, 51 percent for Ukraine and France for 51percent. It was noteworthy that there was an increase of 52percent.