Police Attaches Property Worth Crores Of Gangster In Jammu's Akhnoor

The property belonged to gangster Mukesh Kumar alias Gesha, son of Dilawar Kumar, a resident of Akhnoor.

The gangster was evading arrest since long and has been involved in various acts.

Giving details, Jammu police said that Mukesh Kumar was evading arrest to avoid execution of PSA warrant issued by district magistrate Jammu.

The Jammu police spokesman said that police initiated proclamation and attachment proceedings mandated under provisions of sections 12(a) & (b) of Public Safety Act 1978 followed by 82 and 83(4)a, co & d CRPC to ensure the presence of the absconding Gangster so that the arrest warrant is executed. This is the first such legal action taken by police in the union territory of jammu and Kashmir.

The proclamation notice was issued to the absconding Gangster directing him to surrender before competent authority within a period of 30 days but had failed to comply.

“Today proclamation proceedings and attachment order fixed on the property ( immovable measuring 4 kanals land in Khasra no. 901 Gurha Jagir ) belonging to Mukesh Kumar and was also pasted in prominent places of Akhnoor by joint teams of police and revenue headed by SDPO Akhnoor Mohan Sharma , SHO Akhnoor Tariq Ahmed and Tehsildar Akhnoor Naresh Kumar under the supervision of SP Rural Brijesh Sharma,” the spokesman added.

Police said that Mukesh kumar is a habitual offender who is also a history sheeter of police station Akhnoor and is evading his arrest since long time.

“This unique and maiden initiative has been taken by jammu police to deter the criminals elements particularly gangsters and more aggressive legal measures shall be opted against all the habitual criminals to annihilate their criminal activities,” police added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now