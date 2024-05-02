KOBIA Investors Call For Investing In Projects Of Smes & Startups

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) underthe Ministry of Economy calls on both local and foreign investorsto invest in the projects of micro, small, and medium-sizedenterprises, as well as the business ideas of startups, Azernews reports, citing the KOBIA.

Investors can familiarise themselves with operationalbusinesses, ready projects, and business ideas through theinvestment portal created by KOBIA (),covering various sectors of the economy. Currently, there are over100 business ideas and ready projects awaiting investment on theportal. Of these, 58 projects are intended to be implemented inBaku city and Absheron region, while 43 are planned forimplementation in the regions. The projects mainly encompass theindustrial, educational, tourism, service, food, trade,transportation, and logistics sectors. Investors can invest inthese projects under debt or partnership terms.

By investing in these projects, investors will not only gainprofit for themselves but also support the development of SMEs,contributing to the creation of new products and services.

Additionally, investors can place their investment proposals onthe portal by specifying the sectors that interest them andreceiving offers from the authors of business projects.

It should be noted that the portal wascreated by KOBIA with the aim of expanding investment opportunitiesfor small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan. Entrepreneursseeking investors for their projects, startups, as well asinvestors looking for projects to invest in, can benefit from theportal's resources. Using the portal is free of charge.