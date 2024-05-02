Du Introduces Du Smart Car, An Innovative Wifi Device With Remote Monitoring And Security Features

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) du Smart Car is the ultimate solution for families seeking on-road entertainment for kids and enhanced safety for young drivers, while also providing car enthusiasts, remote workers, and adventurers with uninterrupted connectivity in remote areas.

Dubai, UAE, 2 May, 2024 – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today launched du Smart Car, a new car Wi-Fi device that can turn any car into a hotspot, provide monitoring and security information, diagnostics and maintenance notification.

Commenting on the launch, Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said: 'We are excited to introduce du Smart Car, an exceptional addition to our portfolio of innovative products. With its multitude of benefits and cutting-edge app interface, we are confident that our customers will embrace this remarkable device as the ultimate solution for staying seamlessly connected on the road.'

du Smart Car is a plug and play product that provides multiple benefits to both car drivers and passengers. The built-in 4G Wi-Fi hotspot has simultaneous support for up to 20 devices. Customers will get online vehicle data including current speed, engine rpm, battery voltage, engine status/ignition, fuel consumption, and engine temperature. This information will be accessible through the du Smart Car app, available on Google Play and Apple App Store.

Additionally, with the monitoring and security feature of the device, customers will receive notifications of potential threats to vehicle safety, make use of the ability to respond to sudden braking, acceleration, shock/collision, dangerous rearrangement, and exceeding the limits of the set maximum speeds. The device also provides real-time notification of DTC errors. Customers can also access detailed trip reports and driver behaviour data.

Available at all du retail stores and du eShop, du Smart Car is part of du's commitment to innovation and enhancing the customer experience. It includes a twelve-month contract with AED99 per month for the device. Additionally, there is an exclusive promotion of 100GB data plan. Customers also have the option to purchase add-on data packs through the du app or their account.