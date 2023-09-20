Geojunxion (GOJXN.AS) Announces The Closing Of A Series Of Smallntracts And Annual Renewal Of A Big One.

The most important assignments are from a global Tech Company, as an extension of previously signed contracts and a successful proof-of-concept.

In addition, we are pleased to announce that we have started generating the first results in the last-mile-mapping business, in particular in the sport and outdoor/recreational market verticals.

Finally, we also received the confirmation on the annual renewal of a long-standing maintenance agreement with a global Tech Company, representing a solid base for the GeoJunxion's recurring revenues.





About GeoJunxion

GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customized intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally consciapplications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.

GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS

GeoJunxion Press Contact

Tel: +31 (0)10 885 1200

Email:

This is a public announcement by GeoJunxion N.V., pursuant to article 17, paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or solicitation of an offer, to buy or offer securities in GeoJunxion N.V.