What's In A VIN? How To Decode The Vehicle Identification Number, Your Car's Unique Fingerprint

Author: Jordan Frith

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Every vehicle built after 1981 has a unique vehicle identification number , or VIN. The location of this string of letters and numbers varies, but it's located somewhere on every car, SUV, motorcycle and truck – typically on a small metal plate or a sticker.

VINs serve many purposes. They help consumers learn about a used car's history , including whether it was stolen, or determine whether rebates for a particular electric vehicle are available. This code appears in the paperwork necessary to do everything from insuring your car to selling it.

I research data standards and became interested in VINs while doing research for my book about the cultural history of barcodes .

Like barcode numbers, a VIN's characters are standardized. They can tell a story if you know what to look for.

A lot of information is packed into these 17 characters. The Conversation U.S. , CC BY-SA

What VINs can tell you

VINs can convey at least seven pieces of information.

If a VIN begins with a 1, 4 or 5, that means it's a vehicle assembled in the U.S. Many other countries have their own unique identifier. A 2, for example, means the vehicle was made in Canada; a J stands for Japan.The second and third characters indicate the manufacturer. In some cases, the code corresponds with a line of vehicles that now belongs to a larger corporation. Dodge and Jeep, now part of Stellantis, each has its own. So does Lincoln, which became a division of Ford Motor Co. in 1922 .

The fourth through eighth characters provide several details, such as body type and engine type.The ninth character is a“check digit” determined by a complex mathematical equation based on the rest of the VIN's numbers and letters. This digit, either a number or the letter X, is used to authenticate that the VIN is not a forgery.

The 10th character indicates the model year. There's only one slot for this, and not all letters and numbers are used, resulting in repetition. An R could signal either 2024 or 1994 , for example.The 11th character indicates the specific plant where the vehicle was assembled.

Vehicle identification number locations vary but are generally found in one of four places. The Conversation U.S. , CC BY-SA

The VIN's final six characters compose a serial number that differentiates the vehicle from all others made in the same factory that are the identical type and model year.Finding more information

Only experts can tell where a vehicle was assembled or what type of engine it has by looking at its VIN. But help is available.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provides a handy VIN decoder . When I plugged my vehicle's VIN into the decoder, the site correctly determined that my SUV is a 2011 Subaru Forester with an automatic transmission.

Of course, I already knew all that.

What I didn't realize was that it weighs between 4,000 and 5,000 pounds, has a 2.5-liter engine and features side curtain airbags to protect the driver and passengers in the front and back seats. I also learned that this Subaru Forester was assembled in Gunma, Japan.

Those details had been invisible to me as a consumer, but they had been within easy reach ever since I bought my Forester in 2018. I had somehow driven that car well over 100,000 miles without realizing the number on the side of my driver's seat contained some history.

Before buying the Forester, even though I didn't know that my VIN could say so much, I did run it through a free online system to make sure it hadn't been stolen.

To be sure, VINs won't tell you everything you might want to know about a vehicle, such as what color it was when it rolled off the line. But if you can do a little decoding and make use of widely available online tools, they do harbor important information.

Where's your VIN and what's it for?