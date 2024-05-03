SOCAR Of Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabian Companies Identify Prospective Collaboration Areas

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS.

The energy ministries of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia havediscussed matters of cooperation and investment opportunitiesbetween the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)and Saudi Arabian companies in Baku, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijani ministry.

"Discussions revolved around collaborative efforts andinvestment prospects within the realms of oil refining,petrochemical product supply, low-carbon fuel, and associatedtechnologies," the report says.

The meeting concluded with the signing of the Protocol from thethird session of the Joint Technical Committee of Energy Ministriesfrom both countries.

To note, a leading Saudi Arabian company specializing inrenewable energy ACWA Power entered the Azerbaijan market in2019.

In addition to the Khizi-Absheron WPP, ACWA Power has amemorandum of understanding with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy toinvestigate the feasibility of establishing a one-GW onshore windpower plant, a 1.5-GW offshore wind power plant, and thedevelopment of hydrogen projects in the nation.

Once operational in 2025, this plant will be Azerbaijan'slargest renewable energy facility, capable of producing one billionkilowatt-hours of electricity annually, thereby reducing carbonemissions and preserving natural resources.