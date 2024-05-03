Heatwave Alert: Here Are Top 6 Hottest Cities In India Right Now

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The record-breaking heatwave spell has continued to affect several regions in India, with temperatures settling above 44 degrees Celsius in at least 13 places. The heatwave remained unabated in east India and the southern peninsular region primarily. However, the MeT department has predicted a significantly high number of heatwave days over the northern plains, central region, and adjoining areas of peninsular India in the coming days to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intensely hot conditions prevailed in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu on Friday alert issued in THESE states; heavy to very heavy rains in North EastMaximum temperatures settled in the range of 43-46 degrees Celsius in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and 40-43 degrees in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Marathwada and north interior Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat IMD said the ongoing heatwave spell will continue until May 5-6 and abate thereafter in east India and the southern peninsular region to result in production loss in heat-intensive industriesHeatwave days in May:IMD has predicted around eight to 11 heatwave days in May over the south Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and the Gujarat regions remaining parts of Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Chhattisgarh, interior Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, north interior Karnataka and Telangana may record five to seven heatwave days during the month faces water crisis as severe heatwaves grip nationIndia witnessed two spells of heat waves in April -- from April 5 to 7 and April 15 to 30. According to IMD data, the number of heatwave days this April was the highest in 15 years in Gangetic West Bengal and nine years in Odisha also experienced the longest heatwave spell (16 days) in April since 2016 cities in India on May 3:Nandyal (Rayalaseema) -46.3 degrees CelsiusRentachintala (Andhra Pradesh)- 45.2 degrees CelsiusKhammam (Telangana)- 45 degrees CelsiusKalaikunda (West Bengal)- 44.6 degrees CelsiusBoudh (Odisha)- 44.6 degrees CelsiusErode (Tamil Nadu)-43.4 degrees Celsius
