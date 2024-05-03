               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Varsham To Ghilli: 8 Must Watch Movies Of Trisha Krishnan


5/3/2024 11:00:13 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Trisha Krishnan, a versatile Indian actress, rose to fame in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Known for her captivating performances, she's starred in hits like 'Varsham,' 'Ghilli,' and 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.' With her charm and talent, Trisha continues to mesmerize audiences across India


Varsham To Ghilli: 8 Must Watch Movies Of Trisha Krishnan Image

Trisha Krishnan, a renowned Indian actress, gained fame in Tamil and Telugu cinema with hits like 'Varsham' and 'Ghilli.' Her talent continues to captivate audiences

Varsham

A Telugu romantic action film directed by Sobhan, starring Trisha alongside Prabhas. The film was a commercial success and received critical acclaim for Trisha's performance

Ghilli

A Tamil action masala film directed by Dharani, starring Vijay and Trisha. This film was a blockbuster hit and helped Trisha gain immense popularity in Tamil cinema

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana

A Telugu romantic comedy film directed by Prabhu Deva, starring Siddharth and Trisha. Trisha's portrayal of the character Siri earned her widespread acclaim

Aaru

A Tamil action film directed by Hari, featuring Suriya and Trisha. Trisha's performance as the female lead was praised by both critics and audiences

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa

A Tamil romantic drama film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starring Silambarasan and Trisha. Trisha received positive reviews for her role as the female lead

96

A Tamil romantic drama film directed by C. Prem Kumar, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. Trisha's portrayal of the character Janu received widespread critical acclaim

Petta

A Tamil action drama film directed by Karthik Subbaraj, starring Rajinikanth and Trisha. Trisha's role as the female lead was well-received by audiences and critics alike

MENAFN03052024007385015968ID1108172443


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search