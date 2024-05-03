Varsham To Ghilli: 8 Must Watch Movies Of Trisha Krishnan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Trisha Krishnan, a versatile Indian actress, rose to fame in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Known for her captivating performances, she's starred in hits like 'Varsham,' 'Ghilli,' and 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.' With her charm and talent, Trisha continues to mesmerize audiences across India

Trisha Krishnan, a renowned Indian actress, gained fame in Tamil and Telugu cinema with hits like 'Varsham' and 'Ghilli.' Her talent continues to captivate audiences

A Telugu romantic action film directed by Sobhan, starring Trisha alongside Prabhas. The film was a commercial success and received critical acclaim for Trisha's performance

A Tamil action masala film directed by Dharani, starring Vijay and Trisha. This film was a blockbuster hit and helped Trisha gain immense popularity in Tamil cinema

A Telugu romantic comedy film directed by Prabhu Deva, starring Siddharth and Trisha. Trisha's portrayal of the character Siri earned her widespread acclaim

A Tamil action film directed by Hari, featuring Suriya and Trisha. Trisha's performance as the female lead was praised by both critics and audiences

A Tamil romantic drama film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starring Silambarasan and Trisha. Trisha received positive reviews for her role as the female lead

A Tamil romantic drama film directed by C. Prem Kumar, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. Trisha's portrayal of the character Janu received widespread critical acclaim

A Tamil action drama film directed by Karthik Subbaraj, starring Rajinikanth and Trisha. Trisha's role as the female lead was well-received by audiences and critics alike