N, The Militarymunity's T-Attend Event For Veterans Day 2023, Announces First Lineup Of Sponsors And Speakers

MCON was created by veterans to bring the military community together for an epic celebration.
Welcome Home.
Epic Celebration Focuses Activities and Events Designed to Honor and Empower the Spirit of Military Culture We've carefully designed MCON to honor and celebrate the military experience while providing a platform to learn about the latest in tech, therapy, and other benefits available to those who served.” - WHoover, Partner and MCON Co-FounderLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- MCON (in partnership with Military Times ), a first-of-its-kind Veterans Day weekend event celebrating the military experience and the people that make it special, has released its initial lineup of sponsors and featured speakers.
"We're bringing together a community that loves adventure, fun, and authentic connections," said MCON partner and co-founder WHoover. "We've carefully designed MCON to honor and celebrate the military experience while providing a platform to learn about the latest in tech, therapy, fitness, and other benefits available to those who served."
Key to that careful design is the selection of sponsors – companies that represent the values and lifestyle of the modern military veteran. The organizations that are sponsors and founding partners of the inaugural MCON include:
- ROGER Bank empowers new military members and veterans alike to achieve financial freedom by offering military-ready direct deposits and innovative money-management tools. ROGER Bank is MCON's Presenting Sponsor.
- The American Legion, America's largest veterans service organization, works every day to enhance the well-being of America's veterans, their families, the military, and the community. The American Legion is an Industry Sponsor.
- Terra Arma, founded by two combat veterans with a passion for the outdoors and adventure, makes hard-use apparel for the toughest conditions, with regulation compliant options for military, police, and EMS. Terra Arma is an Industry Sponsor.
Other MCON sponsors and exhibitors include Echelon, United Service Companies, and Uncle Nearest Whiskey.
MCON's featured speakers will challenge conventional wisdom, bring new ideas and provoke discussion in the military and veteran communities. These featured speakers are:
- Sebastian Junger, best-selling author of War, Tribe, and Academy Award-nominated director and producer of Restrepo.
- Justin Melnick, former police officer and actor, featured in CBS' SEAL Team and on Justified: City Primeval.
- Dean Stott, British special operations veteran, speaker, and author
Also speaking – the Honorable Patrick J. Murphy, the first Iraq War vet elected to Congress; John Wayne Troxell, the 3rd senior enlisted advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs; Phyllis Wilson, the president of the Women in Military Service Memorial Foundation; and Jimmy Anderson, former White House director of veterans engagement.
About MCON:
MCON is a pioneering event dedicated to honoring and celebrating the military experience while providing a platform for discovering the latest advancements in technology, therapy, fitness, and more for veterans. This Veterans Day weekend celebration brings together a vibrant community that embraces adventure, fun, and meaningful connections. Joinin Las Vegas for an unforgettable experience.
