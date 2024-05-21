Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honored With The Role Of Commissioner International By The Hindustan Scouts And Guides

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: At the National Review Meet of the Hindustan Scouts and Guides held at Marwah Studios, a significant announcement was made under the leadership of Mr. Anil Pratham IPS, the National Chief Commissioner. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, has been officially nominated as Commissioner International, acknowledging his contributions and vision for youth development.



The event, which also featured a marching band of scouts, highlighted the continuing efforts of the Hindustan Scouts and Guides to involve more young individuals in the movement. Dr. Marwah, upon his nomination, expressed his deep appreciation and shared his outlook on the importance of scouting in shaping the nation's youth. "I am very happy and honored to be nominated Commissioner International. The idea is to do something meaningful for school and college children, and I believe that there is no better platform than scouts and guides to nurture these children into better nationals," Dr. Marwah said.



In attendance were prominent figures from the organization, including Anil Pratham, who addressed the gathering, and Dr. Rajat Sharma, Chief Commissioner, who also shared his insights.



The Hindustan Scouts and Guides have been instrumental in promoting values of self-reliance, patriotism, and community service among the youth. With Dr. Marwah's new role, the organization is set to further its reach and impact in the international arena, providing new opportunities for the children and youth of India.



Dr. Marwah's dedication and enthusiasm are expected to bring a fresh perspective to the organization's international collaborations and educational programs.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143