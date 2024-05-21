Audi India Launches New Car Under Bold Edition At Rs 97.84 Lakh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Tuesday launched a new car -- Q7, under its Bold Edition, in India at Rs 97,84,000 (ex-showroom).

With limited units available, the Audi Q7 comes available in four exterior colours -- Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue & Samurai Grey.

"With the launch of this Bold Edition, we are offering our customers an even more exclusive variant packed with distinctive styling elements that amplify its road presence," Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said in a statement.

"The Audi Q7 Special Edition is designed for those who want to make a powerful statement and discover the perfect synthesis of comfort, sophistication, and cutting-edge technology," he added.

The Bold Edition boasts a gloss black grille, black Audi rings in the front and rear, black window surrounds, black ORVMs and black roof rails.

The new car comes powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, which produces 340 hp (horsepower) and 500 Nm (Newton metre) torque.

The top speed of the vehicle is 250 km/hr and accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in a quick 5.6 seconds. It offers seven drive modes -- Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Efficiency, Off-Road, All-Road and Individual.