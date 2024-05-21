Drone Attacks Oil Depot In Belgorod Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, a drone attacked an oil depot in the village of Prokhorovka, Belgorod region, Russia.
This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.
The attack took place on the morning of May 20, when a drone attacked the territory of the Yuttek oil depot in the village of Prokhorovka. The attack damaged a gasoline tank. Read also:
Drone attack reported in Russia's Belgorod
region
There is no information about a fire or casualties.
As reported, on the night of May 19, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine struck the Kushchevsk military airfield and the Slavyansk Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.
