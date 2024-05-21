Divya Khossla Reveals ‘Savi’ Is Modern Version Of The Sati-Savitri Story

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actress Divya Khossla, who stars as a protagonist in the upcoming film 'Savi', has said that the film is a modern take on 'Sati Savitri'.

In 'Savi', she essays the role of a housewife, who goes to any length to save her family and carries out a prison break with the help of Anil Kapoor's character to take her husband out of the prison given that there's a threat to her husband's life in the jail.

The actress attended the trailer launch of her film on Tuesday along with director Abhinay Deo and producer Mukesh Bhatt at a multiplex in the Andheri area of Mumbai.

Talking to the media at the multiplex, the actress said:“'Savi' is a modernised version of Sati Savitri. In that story, Savitri brings her husband back from Yamraj. In this film, Savi, being a housewife, goes to the edge of the world to save her husband and her family.”

The actress also spoke about women not getting their due for the kind of labour they carry out.

Talking about the subject of women not being recognised for their work and the unpaid labour of a housewife, Divya said:“It's not just a housewife. If a man goes out for a job, a woman nurtures their kids and takes care of the house in every possible way. If a man is lauded for being ambitious then why not women? Women too have dreams and aspirations. A woman's efforts shouldn't be undermined.”

'Savi' is set to release in cinemas on May 31.