Dorsett Your Rewards Announces Partnership With Cathay

Members of Dorsett – Your Rewards can earn and accumulate points by staying at any of our 22 participating Dorsett, Dao by Dorsett, d.Collection and Silka hotels across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, London and Australia. Our programme is designed with simplicity and transparency in mind – no strings, no catches. Just instant benefits, including an exclusive additional 12% discount on room bookings made via our hotel websites or membership platform.



With this exciting partnership, members of Dorsett – Your Rewards can now seamlessly convert their accumulated points into Asia Miles, which can be utilised for amazing journeys, experiences and curated products. The conversion rate is simple and rewarding, with each Dorsett – Your Rewards point equivalent to 10 Asia Miles*.



1 DYR Point = 10 Asia Miles



This collaboration between Dorsett – Your Rewards and Cathay provides a world of possibilities for our members to elevate and enhance their travel experience.



For more information and to explore the conversion process, please click here .



* Please note a minimum of 3 Dorsett – Your Rewards Points are required for conversion.







