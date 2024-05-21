Boxer Parveen Hooda Loses Asiad Bronze Medal After ITA Suspension

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) India's medal tally for the Hangzhou Asian Games came down to 106 from 107 after the International Testing Agency (ITA) stripped wrestler Parveen Hooda's bronze medal. Parveen Hooda, who had won a quota for Paris 2024 by winning the bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games, has been suspended for 22 months by the International Testing Agency (ITA) for three whereabouts failures.

According to the International Testing Agency (ITA), Parveen's suspension will be effective till July 16, 2025. The tenure of her ban came down to 22 months after the ITA reduced her suspension by eight months.“In addition to the period of ineligibility, the athlete's results obtained between December 11, 2022, and May 17, 2024, are disqualified,” the ITA said in a statement.

However, despite being stripped of a medal, India's position remains unaffected at the fourth place in the medal tally at the Asian Games.

After India's quota spot for the Paris Olympics was lost, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) entered Commonwealth Games bronze winner Jaismine Lamboria in the women's 57kg division for the final Olympic qualifier, which begins in Bangkok on Friday.

Jaismine will depart for Bangkok on Tuesday. India currently have three boxing quota spots at the Paris Olympics. These have been bagged by Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg), Preeti Pawar (54 kg), and World Champion Nikhat Zareen (50 kg).