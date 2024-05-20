UAE Schools and Nursery Show kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, May 16, 2024

The second edition of the UAE Schools and Nursery Show will kick off tomorrow, Friday, at Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS), and is slated to run until May 19th.

Organised with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and in collaboration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), the event provides an indispensable opportunity for parents to explore and learn about the best private schools and educational centres in the UAE.

It also features insights into exemplary learning methodologies, curricula, and the latest comprehensive practices in the education sector.

The 3-day event, which comes under the International Education Show, features an extensive list of key players in the UAE education sector, including major educational institutions, schools, nurseries, and private educational centres.

The UAE Schools and Nursery Show presents a plethora of state-of-the-art educational and training programmes, as well as the after-school programmes, services of centres for disabled children, child development initiatives, and extracurricular activities.

The event serves as an important platform for educational institutions to showcase their programs and promote their educational services. It also offers parents seeking to establish a solid educational foundation for their children the opportunity to explore the best private schools and education centers across the UAE.

Attendees can learn about exemplary learning methodologies, curricula, and comprehensive educational practices.

Furthermore, they can engage with representatives of educational institutions, language institutes and education services providers to explore their advanced educational curricula and training programmes, so they can opt for what best suits their children.

The UAE Schools and Nursery Show will also feature a diverse range of joyful cultural and innovative activities and programmes for children, including colorful drawings, toy figures, educational games, and mind-stimulating activities.

Additional programmes offered by the event will blend enjoyment with educational value, offering a balanced mix of fun and learning to benefit and entertain young participants.

The exhibition is open to visitors on Friday, May 17, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Saturday and Sunday (May 18, 19) from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM.





