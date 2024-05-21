Prince Harry's Reconciliation Efforts With Family Face Renewed Opposition From Two Royals, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is willing to reconcile with the Royal Family but is facing renewed opposition BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has told Times Radio that Prince Harry, who previously aired his grievances through his revealing memoir, Spare, and his docu-series on Netflix, is experiencing a change of heart, she said,“Tables have turned somewhat.”Jennie Bond told Times Radio,“Messages coming from Harry's side are that he's ready at last to forgive and that he loves his family.” She added,“He's said that quite publicly. He wants to see more of them.”ALSO READ: Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's visit to Nigeria left King Charles 'furious'?Bond further said,“Early on, it was Harry who was demanding an apology; there was going to be no meeting of minds or meeting in reality until there was an apology for the affronts he thought had been made to his wife (Meghan Markle).”Bond added,“But it is Charles and William who seem to be resisting reconciliation at this point, so I think it was first one, then the other.”

Request for meeting with the Royal FamilyEarlier this month, Prince Harry visited

London to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

His trips to the United Kingdom since moving to the United States in 2020 always prompt fresh speculation about a potential reconciliation with his family, reports surfaced that the monarch had declined Prince Harry's request for a meeting, which had been made a month before his visit to the UK Harry's spokesperson told the British press that the Duke understood his father's-King Charles's -prior commitments and busy schedule, which prevented the meeting from taking place READ:

Harry-Meghan in panic mode? 'Explosive' new documentary may reveal past secretsEarlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Nigeria at the invitation of Nigeria's Chief of Defense Staff, Christopher Musa.

