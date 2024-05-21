Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Plan To Establish Cooperation In Production Of Household Appliances

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan to establish cooperation in thefield of joint production of household appliances, Minister ofInvestment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov said inGuba, Azernews reports.

"Another area of cooperation in terms of joint production is theAlaat FEZ. This is the right place for Uzbek entrepreneursinterested in creating new production facilities. We are alreadymoving to the active phase of preparation and implementation ofprojects for the production of household appliances, aluminumradiators in the Alaat FEZ," said the minister.

He also called on Azerbaijani companies to consider thepossibility of creating similar production facilities inUzbekistan.

"We are ready to create the most favorable conditions forAzerbaijani companies that are ready and are considering thepossibility of creating facilities in Central Asia," Kudratovsaid.

The minister also said that Uzbekistan proposed to Azerbaijanthe creation of retail outlets, a zone for packaging, processingand finishing of products, which will be focused on the Afghanmarket.

"In addition, we are planning to create a commercial onlineplatform for Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan," he said.

Uzbekneftegaz and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)may sign an agreement in the coming months on the entry of an Uzbekcompany into the Shah Deniz project, Uzbekistan's Minister ofInvestment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kurbatov noted.