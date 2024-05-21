Baku Embraces National Metrology Forum, Spearheading Precision Initiatives

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The National Metrology Forum, organised by the AzerbaijanInstitute of Metrology (AzMI) under the State Service ofAntimonopoly and Consumer Market Control within the Ministry ofEconomy, convened to mark May 20th - World Metrology Day, Azernews reports.

The event saw participation from state institutions, privatesector representatives, business associations, conformityassessment institutions, as well as figures from science and highereducation.

The forum aimed to enhance awareness regarding initiatives forenhancing and establishing new measurement standards in the realmof unified measurements within the country. It sought to evaluatethe current state of metrological assurance and foster strongercollaboration between governmental bodies and the private sector inbolstering quality infrastructure.

During the event, notable speakers including Deputy Minister ofEconomy Samad Bashirli, Head of the Antimonopoly and ConsumerMarket Control State Service Mammad Abbasbeyli, Head of theNational Metrology Institute of the Turkic Scientific andTechnological Research Council (TUBITAK UME) Mustafa Çetintaş,Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University Vilayat Valiyev, andacting Rector of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University VazehAskarov addressed the attendees.

Key discussions centred around the ongoing, strategic efforts inmetrological assurance to fuel sustainable and competitive economicdevelopment. The pivotal role of metrology in instilling consumertrust and ensuring precision in production processes wasemphasised. Participants underscored the importance of a targetedeconomic policy to industry development, the adoption of newtechnologies, and the provision of precise measurements to enhancequality efficiency.

Additionally, discussions revolved around fostering scientificand technical collaboration with higher education institutions toenhance the practical skills of metrology researchers in testingand calibration laboratories. Efforts to support their personal andprofessional growth were also deliberated.

Further topics included exploring global best practices toenhance the national standard base, cater to the metrological needsof economic entities, fulfil demand for devices and equipment, andelevate the competencies of metrological service personnel also delved into discussions on inter-institutionalcooperation projects at the international level.

Panel discussions during the forum, themed "MetrologicalAssurance for Business," shed light on the pivotal role ofmeasurements in shaping and regulating quality infrastructure,enhancing production efficiency, and fostering consumer trust.